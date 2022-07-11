Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,631,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $20.80. 82,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,536,656. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

