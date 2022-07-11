Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,505 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $8.30 on Monday, reaching $381.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

