Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Danaher by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.7% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.8% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,536. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

