Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.56. The company had a trading volume of 53,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.06. The stock has a market cap of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.36.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

