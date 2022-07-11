Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Prologis comprises approximately 0.1% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.01. 11,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,120. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

