Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,095 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 64,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,221. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

