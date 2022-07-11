Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,393. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.