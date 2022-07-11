Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

O stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.97. 19,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,681. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

