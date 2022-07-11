Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.