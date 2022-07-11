Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,135. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.
NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
