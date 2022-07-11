Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,482,000 after purchasing an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,135. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.