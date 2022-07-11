Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOZ. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$3.60 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.67.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.12 and a 12 month high of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47. The firm has a market cap of C$358.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold (Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.