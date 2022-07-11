Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.01. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marchex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

