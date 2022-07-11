Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of MCHX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.01. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.