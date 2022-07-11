Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Purchases £99,499.40 in Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) insider Rachel Addison bought 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £99,499.40 ($120,488.50).

MRL opened at GBX 791 ($9.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £758.08 million and a PE ratio of 79,100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 841.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 877.08. Marlowe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($8.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,094 ($13.25).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.05) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

