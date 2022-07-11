Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $319.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.