MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Up 2.2%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.02. 13,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 609,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $507.12 million and a P/E ratio of -29.35.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

