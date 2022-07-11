MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Trading 2.2% Higher

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.02. 13,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 609,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxCyte news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $13,912,856.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at $46,163,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 317.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 763,344 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 107.9% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 501,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 252,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

