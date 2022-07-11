Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Buys 1,821 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,113 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $262.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.01.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.07.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.