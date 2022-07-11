Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $526,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 130,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 73,247 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $167.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average is $224.95. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

