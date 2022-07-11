McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $263.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $263.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.61.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.73. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 23,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.





