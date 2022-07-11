Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.34. 13,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.95 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

