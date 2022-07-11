MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MetLife to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 937.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.