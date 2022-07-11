Metronome Hits Market Cap of $9.78 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $39,552.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

