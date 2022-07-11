Michael A. Metzger Sells 20,121 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CTIC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.58. 3,124,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 3,609,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTIC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

