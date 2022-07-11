MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $221.28

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $221.28, but opened at $208.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $203.48, with a volume of 3,752 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $622.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.25 and its 200-day moving average is $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.90.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

