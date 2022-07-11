MileVerse Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One MileVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MileVerse has a total market cap of $12.91 million and $418,094.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MileVerse Coin Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MileVerse

