Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires 529 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $690.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $412.52. 2,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $374.99 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

