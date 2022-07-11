Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 79.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,623 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $17.25. 217,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,814,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

