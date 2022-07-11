Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.29. 33,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,682,816. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

