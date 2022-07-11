Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $1.17 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.38. 21,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,881,761. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

