Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 11,985 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 79.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,557. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.58. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.17.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

