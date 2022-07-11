Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 1,600 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.11. 111,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,724,555. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.