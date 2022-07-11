Mizuho Securities USA LLC Decreases Position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition makes up about 1.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 5.61% of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,651,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHA opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

