Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGGV – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,638 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in G3 VRM Acquisition were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGGV. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGGV stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

