Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 499,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAC opened at $9.87 on Monday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

About NorthView Acquisition (Get Rating)

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

