Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 499,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVAC opened at $9.87 on Monday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.
About NorthView Acquisition (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthView Acquisition (NVAC)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.