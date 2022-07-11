Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 36,464 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 4.42% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,195,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,934,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRLA opened at $10.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

