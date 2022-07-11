Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 8,850 Shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 12.49% of WinVest Acquisition worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINV. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,889,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,924,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,949,000.

NASDAQ:WINV opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. WinVest Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.05.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

