Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 2.81% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,542,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,712 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAO opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

