Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.4% in the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 68.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 108,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $106.56 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.