Mizuho Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.