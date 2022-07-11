Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,859

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,072 ($25.09) to GBX 1,859 ($22.51) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.16) to GBX 1,700 ($20.59) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,779.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Mondi has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

