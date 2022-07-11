Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 6.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $59,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $283.64. 6,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,105. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.41.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

