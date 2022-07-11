MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.