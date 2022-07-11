MoonTools 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (MOONS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00008602 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded down 5% against the dollar. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $47,108.29 and $2.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00123171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

Buying and Selling MoonTools

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars.

