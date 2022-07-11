Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €57.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($59.38) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($32.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($91.67) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Delivery Hero stock remained flat at $€38.82 ($40.44) during mid-day trading on Monday. 886,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion and a PE ratio of -8.67. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.88) and a 12-month high of €134.95 ($140.57). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.27.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

