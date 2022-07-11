Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market cap of C$6.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.
About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)
See Also
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.