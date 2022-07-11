M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $192.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.51.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.51. 4,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.94. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

