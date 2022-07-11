Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MWA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 494,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.51. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,875 shares of company stock worth $324,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

