Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 357,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
