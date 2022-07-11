Namecoin (NMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,839.00

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00005635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and approximately $4,839.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,919.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00503239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00253104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

