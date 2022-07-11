Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up to $22.45

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $23.60. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands.

NSSC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 515,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

